Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2082410908
Wrinkled hologram label stickers with folds and peel edges. Square, round and star holographic metal seal. Neon shiny foil emblem set. Silver and rainbow badges of different shape
T
By Tartila
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbadgebusinesschromecollectioncolordesignedgeeffectellipseemblemfoilfoldgeometricglossyglowgradationgradienthologramholographiciconillustrationiridescentisolatedlabelmetalmetallicneonpeelpolishedproductrainbowrealisticroundsealsetshapeshineshinysilversquarestainlessstarstickertemplatetriangleunicornwrinkled
Similar images
More from this artist