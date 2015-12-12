Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Worn Ink Batik. Copper Dyed Paint. Rough Dye Batik Retro Dye Rust Paint. Blue Ethnic Dye. Grey Grain Zig Zag. Rust Ink Abstract. Brown Ethnic Stripe. Rusty Pattern Print. Dirty Hand Tie Dye.
Formats
3300 × 1415 pixels • 11 × 4.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 429 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 215 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG