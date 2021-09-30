Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2086260184
work team pictogram simple isolated silhouette.
J
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
addadd friendavatarblackbusinessbusinessmancommunicationcrowdemployeefemaleglossygraphicgrouphumaniconillustrationinsignialeaderleadershipmalemeetingmembermenofficeorganizationpartnershippeoplepersonpictogramprofilepushreflectionreflectiveroundsignsilhouettesitesocialstaffstick figuresstylizedsymbolteamteamworkuserwhitewomenwork
Categories: People, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist