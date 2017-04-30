Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 49250224
The words reduce, reuse, recycle are written composing of elements of earth, water and air. Water picture from NASA.
Illustration Formats
3952 × 2945 pixels • 13.2 × 9.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 745 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 373 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.