Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2093886292
Wooden arrow pointer sketch engraving raster illustration. T-shirt apparel print design. Scratch board imitation. Black and white hand drawn image.
A
By Alexander_P
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
arrowartartworkbannerbillboardblackboardclipartcreativedesigndirectiondrawingdrawnelementengravingetchingfashiongraphicguidehand drawnhandmadeillustrationinkisolatedlinenavigationobjectoldpointerpostposterprintrasterretroscratch boardshapesignsignboardsignpostsketchstreetsymbolt shirttattoovintagewaywhitewhite backgroundwoodcutwooden
Categories: The Arts, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist