Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Women in Dress and Man in Shirt Isolated. Fashion Girl and Guy. Trendy Man in Casual Clothes . Fashionable Lifestyle. Stylish Couple. Flat Illustration
Formats
7106 × 7500 pixels • 23.7 × 25 in • DPI 300 • JPG
947 × 1000 pixels • 3.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
474 × 500 pixels • 1.6 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG