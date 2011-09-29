Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 24119458
Woman haircut silhouette. Versions of bust with slightly different design and neck position. Large format full resolution. See the series.
Illustration Formats
3426 × 2400 pixels • 11.4 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 701 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 351 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.