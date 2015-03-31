Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A woman embraces a man with a shattered face that represents mental illness in this 3-d illustration about living or loving family members and friends with mental problems.
Formats
2117 × 2400 pixels • 7.1 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
882 × 1000 pixels • 2.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
441 × 500 pixels • 1.5 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG