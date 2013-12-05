Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Woman body silhouette. Raster illustration of a female. Raster woman for creating fashion prints, postcard, wedding invitations, banners, arrangement illustrations, books, covers.
Spanish flamenco dancer hand drawn charcoal sketch. Dancers series. Great as wall art, decoration, travel illustration.
The Sphinx on the Bank bridge across the river Fontanka.
cartoon pretty girl
cartoon pretty girl
model pose
Sketch of casual city woman in long dress standing outdoors
Sketch of casual city woman in long dress standing outdoors

See more

1803383641

See more

1803383641

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137145863

Item ID: 2137145863

Woman body silhouette. Raster illustration of a female. Raster woman for creating fashion prints, postcard, wedding invitations, banners, arrangement illustrations, books, covers.

Formats

  • 3542 × 3542 pixels • 11.8 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

natali_batu

natali_batu