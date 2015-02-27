Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Woman body. Line art. Raster textural illustration of a female and flowers. Boho style. Woman for creating fashion prints, postcard, wedding invitations, banners, arrangement illustrations, books
Edit
Black silhouette beautiful women in swimsuit cartoon character design flat vector illustration
Black silhouette beautiful women in swimsuit cartoon character design flat vector illustration
Isolated vector illustration. Silhouette of ancient Greek satyr. Black and white linear silhouette.
silhouette of woman with swimsuit on white background
Continuous line art or One Line Drawing of girl on beach. Vector Illustration. Summer vacation happiness carefree joyful woman standing on sand tropical beach destination.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139005621

Item ID: 2139005621

Woman body. Line art. Raster textural illustration of a female and flowers. Boho style. Woman for creating fashion prints, postcard, wedding invitations, banners, arrangement illustrations, books

Formats

  • 3542 × 3542 pixels • 11.8 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

natali_batu

natali_batu