Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Woman body gold silhouette. Raster line art illustration of a female. Raster woman for creating fashion prints, postcard, wedding invitations, banners, arrangement illustrations, books, covers.
Edit
Body positive Woman Line Art Vector. Continuous woman posing, plus size girl hand drawn. Minimalist linear female figure. Abstract nude sensual line art. Simple body positive elegant poster.
One continuous line drawing of woman drinking coffee while reading book. illustration of reading book while sitting in cafe.
beautiful, slender girl with long hair standing in the water, personifying the sign of the zodiac Pisces, can be used as a print and self-coloring

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135317793

Item ID: 2135317793

Woman body gold silhouette. Raster line art illustration of a female. Raster woman for creating fashion prints, postcard, wedding invitations, banners, arrangement illustrations, books, covers.

Formats

  • 3542 × 3542 pixels • 11.8 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

natali_batu

natali_batu