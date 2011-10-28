Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Withered tree leaf autumn watercolor isolated element. Template for decorating designs and illustrations.
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5006 × 4600 pixels • 16.7 × 15.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 919 pixels • 3.3 × 3.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 460 pixels • 1.7 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG