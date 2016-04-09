Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Wisteria flower kaleidoscope concept and spiral style snowflake blue color pattern. With its lush, warm beauty, the plant represents love, fertility beauty, creativity, and long life.
Edit
Seamless pattern background. Good for any printed matter, print on fabric or textile, clothes and ceramic. Creative template for design products decoration. Abstract symmetric kaleidoscope wallpaper.
Seamless Endless Hand Painting Watercolor Abstract Peony Poppy Violet Florals Flowers Pattern Colorful Isolated Background with Dots
Abstract background
Seamless pattern illustration
geometric seamless pattern, seamless background in ethnic style, African ornament, Indian ornament, circular pattern in ethnic style,pattern with abstract snowflakes, snowflake in ethnic style
2d illustration. Abstract geometric pattern. Modern art drawing. Digital texture.
Bouquet of autumn flowers dahlias and marigolds.

See more

705120382

See more

705120382

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141696875

Item ID: 2141696875

Wisteria flower kaleidoscope concept and spiral style snowflake blue color pattern. With its lush, warm beauty, the plant represents love, fertility beauty, creativity, and long life.

Formats

  • 3264 × 3264 pixels • 10.9 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sherly Nilam

Sherly Nilam