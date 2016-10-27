Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Wine, liquor, champagne, martini glass in minimalist linear style. Silhouette of glassware performed in the form of black thin lines. Four alcohol objects in set. Isolated image on white backdrop.
Formats
3611 × 5000 pixels • 12 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
722 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
361 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG