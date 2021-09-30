Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2089954237
White-colored Japanese Yen symbol and bank icon. On grayish turquoise-colored background. Square composition with copy space. Isolated with clipping path. 3d render.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3d illustration3d renderbank accountbankingbanking signbankruptcybudgetbusinessbusiness finance and industrybusiness targetcurrency exchangecurrency symbole-commerceeconomyexchange ratefinancefinance and economyfinancialfinancial itemgrowthhome financesiconin a rowinvestmentjapanese currencyloanlossmaking moneymarketingmoneyonline shoppingpaper currencypayingplanningreductionsavingssignstock market and exchangestock market datastrategysuccesssymboltaxyen iconyen sign
Categories: Business/Finance, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist