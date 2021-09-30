Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2089937998
White stone podium for product presentation with White tree stump on green leaves wall background natural style.,3d model and illustration.
A
By Asukanda
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3d renderabstractadvertisingbackdropbackgroundbannerbeautifulblankcleanconceptcopy spacecosmeticdecorationdesigndisplayelementemptyexhibitionfashionfloorgeometricgoldgranitegreen leavesgreyillustrationminimalminimalismmockupmodernnaturalobjectpedestalplatformpodiumpresentationproductrocksalescenespacesquarestagestandstonestudiostumptreewallwhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist