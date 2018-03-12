Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
White Pattern. Black Grungy Splash. Pastel Wrinkled Splatter. Gray Dirty Art. Gray Dyed Spot. White Modern Effect. Seamless Dye Wash Tye Dye. Grain Dyed Shape. Black Dirty Spray. Gray Dirty Art
Formats
2500 × 2000 pixels • 8.3 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 800 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 400 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG