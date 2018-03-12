Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
White Pattern. Black Grungy Splash. Pastel Wrinkled Splatter. Gray Dirty Art. Gray Dyed Spot. White Modern Effect. Seamless Dye Wash Tye Dye. Grain Dyed Shape. Black Dirty Spray. Gray Dirty Art
Edit
Grunge cement wall
Water Drops On Foil Grey White Background, Texture colorful water drop. Abstract detail of moisture condensation problems, hot water vapor condensed on foil close up
Full frame close-up of gritty white plaster in a thick abstract patterned background
Confetti Isolated on White Background. Backdrop Can Be Removed and Changed to Any Other. Vector Pattern for Greeting Card or Poster
Close up old and dirty towel texture background
Steel chain armor texture
numbers

See more

157035047

See more

157035047

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140404779

Item ID: 2140404779

White Pattern. Black Grungy Splash. Pastel Wrinkled Splatter. Gray Dirty Art. Gray Dyed Spot. White Modern Effect. Seamless Dye Wash Tye Dye. Grain Dyed Shape. Black Dirty Spray. Gray Dirty Art

Formats

  • 2500 × 2000 pixels • 8.3 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 800 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 400 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Q3kiaPictures

Q3kiaPictures