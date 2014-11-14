Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
White mushroom boletus. Isolated on a white background. Gifts of the forest and nature. Drawing with colored watercolor pencils.
Mushroom Boletus / edible edulis on white background
boletus erytrophus
Watercolor mushroom illustration isolated on white background. Hand drawn edible porcino mushroom. Summer or autumn forest harvesting. Kitchen textile template.
Porcini Mushroom isolated on white
boletus isolated on white background
Boletus edulis , edible mushroom,isolated, white background
Red mushroom

See more

217642864

See more

217642864

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137142759

Item ID: 2137142759

White mushroom boletus. Isolated on a white background. Gifts of the forest and nature. Drawing with colored watercolor pencils.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Y

yuliakras