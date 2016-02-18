Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
White monochrome Interior. Classic furniture in classic interior with copy space.Walls with ornated mouldings.Floor parquet.Digital Illustration.3d rendering
luxury royal posh interior in baroque style. very bright, light and white hall with expensive oldstyle furniture. large windows and stucco ornament decorations on the walls
VENICE, ITALY -27 APR 2018- Located on the Grand Canal in Venice in two historical 17th century palaces, the Westin Europa and Regina is a five star luxury hotel managed by Starwood.
Romantic loft style bedroom interior design. White blanket and pillows. Flowers. Candles. Armchair.
Open door to a beautiful bedroom in the style of rococo.
Classic bedroom interior with copy space.Digital illustration. 3d rendering
luxury royal posh interior in baroque style. very bright, light and white hall with expensive oldstyle furniture. large windows and stucco ornament decorations on the walls
New Year's scenery in studio

See more

772903105

See more

772903105

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127419405

Item ID: 2127419405

White monochrome Interior. Classic furniture in classic interior with copy space.Walls with ornated mouldings.Floor parquet.Digital Illustration.3d rendering

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 3750 pixels • 16.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

remuhin

remuhin