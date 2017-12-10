Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
White light garland on a transparent background. LED neon lights for holiday cards, banners, posters, web designs. Garlands, Christmas decorations.
Christmas lights isolated realistic design elements. Glowing lights for Xmas Holiday cards, banners, posters, web design. Garlands decorations. Led neon lamp
Christmas lights isolated realistic design elements. Glowing lights for Xmas Holiday cards, banners, posters, web design. Garlands decorations. Led neon lamp
Christmas lights isolated on transparent background. Xmas glowing garland. Vector illustration
Christmas lights isolated on transparent background. Xmas glowing garland. Vector illustration
Christmas bright, beautiful lights, design elements. Glowing lights for design of Xmas greeting cards. Garlands, light Christmas decorations.
Christmas lights isolated realistic design elements. Glowing lights for Xmas Holiday cards, banners, posters, web design. Garlands decorations. Led neon lamp
Christmas lights isolated realistic design elements. Glowing lights for Xmas Holiday cards, banners, posters, web design. Garlands decorations. Led neon lamp

See more

1205763394

See more

1205763394

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130794543

Item ID: 2130794543

White light garland on a transparent background. LED neon lights for holiday cards, banners, posters, web designs. Garlands, Christmas decorations.

Formats

  • 6650 × 5000 pixels • 22.2 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 752 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 376 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

L

LIGHT_ONLY