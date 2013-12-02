Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
White kitchen interior with cooking set, orange chairs and table on hardwood floor. Lounge zone, sofa and coffee table near panoramic window with city view. Two mock up posters, 3D rendering
Light living room interior with modern bicycle
Mockup canvas over dining table in green living room apartment studio. Open space hall room with frame on wall, kitchen and bedroom zone. Modern stylish flat, 3D rendering no people
Contemporary style dining. 3d render
3D rendering : illustration of spacious living room part of a house in soft light color. loft brick wall with white furniture decoration living room zone. with dining table. interior design of house
Corner of stylish kitchen with white walls, concrete floor, gray countertops and cupboards and round dining table with beige chairs near panoramic window. 3d rendering
Stylish living room with window, pine wood on the floor and round, wooden dining table with two black chairs
Scandinavian style interior design 3D rendering

See more

1055847695

See more

1055847695

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135660461

Item ID: 2135660461

White kitchen interior with cooking set, orange chairs and table on hardwood floor. Lounge zone, sofa and coffee table near panoramic window with city view. Two mock up posters, 3D rendering

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4500 × 3000 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ImageFlow

ImageFlow