Image
White Colorful Fashion .Tie Dye Dirty Art. Craft Dirty Background. Liquid Paint Art Template. Fashion Watercolour Print. Blue Aztec Painted Canvas. .Artistic Brush Washes.
Tie dye texture repeat. Hand drawn shibori print. Rustic ornament for cloth design. Traditional japanese wave style. Endless trendy painting. Blue, cyan, white tie dye texture repeat.
Repeated Sky Blue Banner. Endless Blueish Tie Dye Cloth Print. Background Ice. Baby Blue Snowflake Pattern. Aqua Color Seamless Faded Fabric. Sea Blue Ornamental Border. Tie Dye Effect.
Ink Colorful Abstract Spatter .Dirty Watercolor Splash. Abstract Watercolor Art. Blue Drip . Paint Splashing Banner. Modern Watercolour Cloth. Splatter Aquarelle Dye Banner.
Washing effect pattern. Watercolor batik repeat. Dyeing geometric template. Ink textured design. Japan cotton background. Textile ornament. Cyan, white, blue washing effect pattern.
Cool watercolor painting indigo blue pattern. Handicraft graffiti with ink brushstrokes. Tiedye texture. Dirty art detailed background. Contemporary wrapping print.
Blueish Rough Tie Dye Print. Gold Turquoise Dirty Art Wallpaper. Neon Azure Geometric Pattern. Shiny Icy Blue Geometric Design. Psychedelic Baby Blue Ikat Pattern.
Blue Pattern Background .Watercolor Tie Dye. Abstract Watercolor Art. Decorative Simple Blobs. Vivid Pattern Background .Fashion Watercolour Print. Blue Aquarelle Brush Wash.

1897223173

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125608092

Item ID: 2125608092

Formats

  • 5209 × 1923 pixels • 17.4 × 6.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 369 pixels • 3.3 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 185 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

psy dye

psy dye