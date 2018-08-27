Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Wavy Ombre Stripes Trendy Fashion Colors Seamless Pattern Blurred Lines Textile Design Perfect for Allover Fabric Print Mustard Yellow Tones
Formats
4724 × 5962 pixels • 15.7 × 19.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
792 × 1000 pixels • 2.6 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
396 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG