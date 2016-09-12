Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Watercolor zodiak sign capricorn. Hand painted abstract card isolated on white background. Minimalistic gold linear illustration for design, print, fabric or background.
continuous line drawing of a cute pet dog vector illustration.
Long arthrospira spirulina branch on white backdrop. Freehand linear black ink hand drawn picture logo sketchy in art retro doodle contour graphic style pen on paper. View closeup with space for text
Blye medusa on sea
Golden diamond ring isolated on white
Dried seahorse isolated on white background
Global warming. Illustration of the planet as ice cream melting due to global warming. Concept of ecological danger, warming.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131061099

Item ID: 2131061099

Watercolor zodiak sign capricorn. Hand painted abstract card isolated on white background. Minimalistic gold linear illustration for design, print, fabric or background.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Yuliya Derbisheva VLG

Yuliya Derbisheva VLG