Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Watercolor zodiak sign aries. Hand painted abstract card isolated on white background. Minimalistic gold linear illustration for design, print, fabric or background.
girl
funny flat color style cartoon cat
funny flat color style cartoon cat
bored flat color style cartoon cat
bored flat color style cartoon cat
Foxes couple in love. Funny Valentine's day card
Print with cute lion. Can be used print print for t-shirts, home decor, posters, cards

See more

1312255871

See more

1312255871

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131061063

Item ID: 2131061063

Watercolor zodiak sign aries. Hand painted abstract card isolated on white background. Minimalistic gold linear illustration for design, print, fabric or background.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Yuliya Derbisheva VLG

Yuliya Derbisheva VLG