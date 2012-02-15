Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Watercolor wine drinking illustration. Hand painted viticulture objects isolated on white background - bottle, glass, red grape bunch. Winery clipart elements for restaurant, kitchen, bar menu, banner
red wine bring poured from bottle and fresh red grapes. on white background
Glass of red wine and a bottle isolated over white background
Glass of red wine and a bottle isolated over white background
A bottle of wine, grapes and a glass on a white background
Bottle glass of wine and grapes on white background
Fresh grapes and the concept of red wine
wine bottle with cup and grapes

See more

1136516231

See more

1136516231

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129976320

Item ID: 2129976320

Watercolor wine drinking illustration. Hand painted viticulture objects isolated on white background - bottle, glass, red grape bunch. Winery clipart elements for restaurant, kitchen, bar menu, banner

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7000 × 7000 pixels • 23.3 × 23.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Night Foxsong

Night Foxsong