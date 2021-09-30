Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2088779176
Watercolor Weddin cake with flowers Clipart set, Bakery dessert illustration, Kitchen sweets Food clip art, planner set, wedding, card, logo
M
By MayaNavits
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
anniversarybackgroundbakerybakingbeautifulbirthdaycakecardcelebratecelebrationcookingcreamdecorationdeliciousdesigndesserteleganteventfloralflowerfoodgreetinggreeting cardiconillustrationkitchenlogologotypemarriagemealmenupartypastrypinkplateproductsreciperestaurantromanticrosesetstandsugarsweettabletastywatercolorwatercolourweddingwhite
Categories: Food and Drink, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist