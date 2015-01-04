Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Watercolor vintage wooden cupboard with books, plants and kettle isolated on a white background. Bookcase with flowersr.
Christmas decorations to hang on the Christmas tree on a white background
hut on the foot of the militarized with a machine gun and
Hand painted watercolor autumn set - suitcases with plaid, floral composition - pumpkins, yellow leaves, flowers, branches. Set perfect for fabric textile, vintage paper or scrapbooking
Hand painted watercolor autumn set - suitcases with, plaid, floral composition - pumpkins, leaves, flowers, branches. Set perfect for fabric textile, vintage paper or scrapbooking
Sugar bowl and a cup with lemons and grass.
Food grocery shopping in the shape of the dollar symbol
Gingerbread snowman symbol decorated colored icing. Holiday cookie in shape of winter snowperson

See more

514655542

See more

514655542

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137657795

Item ID: 2137657795

Watercolor vintage wooden cupboard with books, plants and kettle isolated on a white background. Bookcase with flowersr.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 2500 × 3028 pixels • 8.3 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 826 × 1000 pixels • 2.8 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 413 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

AnastasiiaPanova

AnastasiiaPanova