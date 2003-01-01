Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Watercolor vertical lines seamless pattern. Grunge paintbrush texture. Freehand old style painting seamless wallpaper ornament. Brush stroke stripes grunge pattern for textile print.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134977527

Item ID: 2134977527

Watercolor vertical lines seamless pattern. Grunge paintbrush texture. Freehand old style painting seamless wallpaper ornament. Brush stroke stripes grunge pattern for textile print.

Formats

  • 3000 × 3000 pixels • 10 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Efefne Design

Efefne Design