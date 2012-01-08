Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Watercolor trendy pattern of lines, color drops, design elements, paint splatter ideal for textile, print
Cute geometric seamless pattern. The chaotic abstract. Vector illustration.
Drops of spilled nail polish over white background
Colorful wooden stick and some of colorful heart pattern on the white backdrop. Top view.
simple colorul abstract background pattern
Green Dirty Art Graffiti. Tie Dye Texture. Red Splash Banner. Dirty Background. Tie Dye Shibori. Gouache Brush Painting. Vintage Graphic. Green Tie Dye Batik. Winter Dirty Background.
Colorful Abstract Pattern in White Background
Candies for party design on white background top view

See more

1489729778

See more

1489729778

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136644593

Item ID: 2136644593

Watercolor trendy pattern of lines, color drops, design elements, paint splatter ideal for textile, print

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tonyaart

Tonyaart