Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
watercolor style and abstract image of colorful field flowers bouquet in the antique bronze vase
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5903 × 3924 pixels • 19.7 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG