Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The watercolor simple pattern is seamless. Blue background and green leaves. Pattern for textiles and packaging. box and postcard.
Leaves, herbs, branches, plants watercolor set. Botanical collection. Nature design elements. Isolated on white background
Set leaves of green on white. Vector illustration. EPS 10.
Hand-drawn seamless pattern with green branches and leaves. Simple green leaf tree elements for summer and spring decoration. Doodle for design, logo, cards.
Hand-drawn vector seamless pattern with green branches and leaves. Vector Simple green leaf tree elements for summer and spring decoration. Doodle vector illustration for design, logo, cards.
Seamless leaves background. Easily editable vector image
Seamless texture with green leaves. Seamless pattern can be used for wallpaper, pattern fills, web page background, fabric print.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134771139

Item ID: 2134771139

The watercolor simple pattern is seamless. Blue background and green leaves. Pattern for textiles and packaging. box and postcard.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 6000 pixels • 20 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ART Elena Zakharova

ART Elena Zakharova