Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Watercolor Seamless Tropical Pattern. Hand Drawn Palm Leaves and Stripes Background. Batic Monstera Illustration. Hawaiian Print for Fabric. Jungle Repeated Ornament with Lines.
Edit
Seamless pattern with patches “Honey”. Neon purple and pink leopard background.
Watercolor abstract seamless pattern with hand drawn simple elements. Watercolor texture.
Abstract seamless background with chaotic curved elements.
Seamless Pattern with Watercolor Exotic Fish and Horizontal Stripes. Summer Print for Fabric, Textile, Dress, Wallpaper, Tile, Wrapping. Travel Ocean Background. Hand Drawn Fish Illustration.
Hand Painting Abstract Watercolor Faces Lips Eyes and Geometric Shapes Repeating Pattern Isolated Background
Seamless pattern with comic book colorful phrases, words: "Dazed", “Stay true”, “Honey”, “Good vibes”, “Friyay”, etc. Fashion patches in 80s-90s style.
Creative seamless pattern with beautiful bright abstract elements. Colorful texture for any kind of a design. Graphic abstract background. Contemporary art. Trendy modern style.

See more

1888287823

See more

1888287823

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143145379

Item ID: 2143145379

Watercolor Seamless Tropical Pattern. Hand Drawn Palm Leaves and Stripes Background. Batic Monstera Illustration. Hawaiian Print for Fabric. Jungle Repeated Ornament with Lines.

Formats

  • 2000 × 2000 pixels • 6.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

F

Feliche Vero