Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2089550362
Watercolor seamless pattern with sweets on a light brown background. Chocolate candies with filling. Chocolate dessert praline. Design for packaging, gifts
O
By Olga Ter
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbackgroundbreakfastbrowncafescandycelebrationchocolatecocoacollectionconfectionerycreamdarkdecorationdeliciousdesigndessertdrawingfoodfragrantfreshholidayillustrationisolatedletteringnatureobjectpaintingpatternpralineromanticseamlesssetshapedshopsnackspicesugarsummersweettastytemplatetexturetrufflevanillawallpaperwatercolor
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist