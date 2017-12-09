Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Watercolor seamless pattern with hand drawn butterflies and mothes. Creative for fabric, wrapping, textile, wallpaper.
autumn season concept, High resolution dry leaves isolated on white background, Laurus nobilis leaves
Watercolor seamless floral pattern
Collage of fresh basil on white background
Combine colorful leaves on a white background. Colorful leaf concep
Dry leaf isolated on white background.
set of black, white, green cardamom isolated on white background

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137613449

Item ID: 2137613449

Watercolor seamless pattern with hand drawn butterflies and mothes. Creative for fabric, wrapping, textile, wallpaper.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

AnastasiiaPanova

AnastasiiaPanova