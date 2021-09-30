Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2085489001
Watercolor painting seamless pattern. Confetti, present, Christmas gifts, letters, New Year. Pattern on white background. Use it for postcards, invitations, and scrapbooking.
A
By Aquarellka
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbackgroundcandycardcartooncelebrationchristmaschristmas treecutedecemberdecordecorationdesignforestfunnygiftgreetinghand drawnhappyhappy new yearholidayhollyinterior wallkidsmerrynaturenewnew yearpaperpatternprintseamlessseamless patternseasonsnowsnowflakesprucetexturetraditionaltreewallpaperwallpaper patternwatercolorwatercolor christmaswhitewinterwoodenxmasyear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist