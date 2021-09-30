Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2094015172
Watercolor painting pattern gnome, ball, fir branches and stars. Seamless repeating print Scandinavian fairy style for Christmas and New Year. Illustration for clothing, packaging, gifts, cards, poste
A
By AliCris
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artballbaublebeardcartooncelebrationchristmaschristmas treedecemberdecorationelementelffabricfairy talefairytalefirfunnygiftgnomegreetinghappyholidayillustrationisolatedmagicmerry christmasnewnew yearornamentpaperpartypatternpinepresentprintredscandinavianseamlesssnowflakesprucestarsymboltextiletexturetoywallpaperwatercolorwrappingxmasyear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist