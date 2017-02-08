Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Watercolor painting illustration of Southernmost point in continental USA in key west florida
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3500 × 2621 pixels • 11.7 × 8.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 749 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG