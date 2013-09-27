Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Watercolor painting illustration of Lifeguard tower in South Beach in Fort Lauderdale Florida, USA
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3500 × 2335 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG