Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2099480776
Watercolor painted indigo blue damask seamless pattern on a white background. Tile with hand drawn Baroque scrolls, Flowers, leaves and floral ornaments
L
By L. Kramer
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
azulejobaroquebatikblueborderbranchcarpetceramicdamaskdutchdécorembroideryflemishfloralflowerfriezefringehand drawnhollandhome interiorikatindigo blueitalianleafmajolicamandalamatmedallionmediterraneanmoroccanpaintingpillowportugueseprintrenaissancerugscrollseamless patternshabby chicsiciliaspanishswirltai daitiletiled floortraditionvintagewallpaperwatercolorwhite
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Interiors
Similar images
More from this artist