Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Watercolor Paint. Trendy Fashion Dirty Paint. Dyed Watercolor Banner. Light Blue Textile. Colorful Tie and Dye. Floral Acrylic Textile. Aquarelle Effect. Beautiful Artistic Dirty Painting.
Formats
2000 × 2000 pixels • 6.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG