Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Watercolor linear lotus position of woman. Hand painted abstract cards isolated on white background. Minimalistic illustration for design, print, fabric or background.
Watercolor beautiful girl
3D CG rendering of warrior
robot
3D CG rendering of warrior
3D CG rendering of hero
robot
3D CG rendering of hero

See more

1340872847

See more

1340872847

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131061087

Item ID: 2131061087

Watercolor linear lotus position of woman. Hand painted abstract cards isolated on white background. Minimalistic illustration for design, print, fabric or background.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Yuliya Derbisheva VLG

Yuliya Derbisheva VLG