Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Watercolor line of blue paint, splash, smear, blot, abstraction. Abstract watercolor art frame. Strokes of paint, lines, splash. Horizontal line,background. Blue sea, Hill, fog mountain. snowdrift
blue water splash for abstract water concept background
Water bubbles background
Dark BLUE vector texture with disks. Glitter abstract illustration with blurred drops of rain. Pattern can be used as texture of water, rain drops.
Splashing blue water. Bubble water
Light BLUE vector cover with spots. Glitter abstract illustration with blurred drops of rain. The pattern can be used for beautiful websites.
Light Green vector cover with spots. Blurred bubbles on abstract background with colorful gradient. New design for ad, poster, banner of your website.
Picture of splash of water on background

See more

139220063

See more

139220063

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134783411

Item ID: 2134783411

Watercolor line of blue paint, splash, smear, blot, abstraction. Abstract watercolor art frame. Strokes of paint, lines, splash. Horizontal line,background. Blue sea, Hill, fog mountain. snowdrift

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4500 × 3829 pixels • 15 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 851 pixels • 3.3 × 2.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 426 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

helgafo

helgafo