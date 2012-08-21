Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Watercolor line of blue paint, splash, smear, blot, abstraction. Abstract watercolor art frame. Strokes of paint, lines, splash. Horizontal line,background. Blue sea, Hill, fog mountain. snowdrift
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4500 × 3829 pixels • 15 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 851 pixels • 3.3 × 2.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 426 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG