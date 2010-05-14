Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Watercolor interior children's bedroom. Canopy bed, toys, dinosaur, bear, cubes, pyramid. Nursery scene, baby interior in boho style, playroom
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5603 × 4450 pixels • 18.7 × 14.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 794 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 397 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG