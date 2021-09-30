Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2083341256
Watercolor illustrations set of tropical leaves on isolated white background. Calathea
G
By Gringoann
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractafricaartbackgroundbotanicalbotanycalatheacloseupdecordecorationdesigndrawingdrawnelementexoticfabricfashionfilodendronflorafloralfoliageforestfreshgardengraphicgreenhawaiiillustrationisolatedjungleleafleavesnaturalnatureorganicpaintingpalmparadisepatternplantprintspringsummertexturetropictropicalvintagewatercolorwatercolourwhite
Similar images
More from this artist