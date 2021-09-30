Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2079955087
Watercolor illustration. Pat "Mushrooms" on a dark background. For printing on fabric, packaging, wallpaper ... Hand drawing. Styling for felt toys
Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, 49000
E
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artautumnbackdropbackgroundchampignonchanterellecollectioncolorcookingdecorationdrawingdrawnelementfarmfoodforestfreshgrowinghandharvesthealthyillustrationisolatedkitchenmealmushroomnaturalnatureoctoberorganicpaintpatternplantposterseamlessseasonseptembertextiletexturethanksgivingtraditionalveganvegetablevegetarianwallpaperwatercolor
Categories: The Arts, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist