Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2094020611
Watercolor illustration of hand painted blue snowflakes of ornate shape. Isolated on white snow art for Christmas, New Year. Winter elements for design postcard, packaging paper, fabric material
O
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractabstractionartblizzardbluecardcartooncelebrationchristmascircleclip artcoldcrystaldecemberdecordecorationdecorativedoodledrawingelementflakefrostfrozengreeting cardhand paintedholidayiceiconinvitationisolatedmerry christmasnaturenew yearornamentornatepaintingroundshapesketchsnowsnowbanksnowdriftsnowflakesnowytexturewatercolor illustrationwatercolor paintingwhitewinterxmas
Similar images
More from this artist