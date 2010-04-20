Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Watercolor hiking compass icon symbol. Camping scouting with useful summer travel equipment tools provisions compass. Illustration on white background.
Analogue silver metal compass isolated on white
Golden ancient compass isolated on white background
Hand drawn watercolor compass isolated on a transparent background. Stock illustration in cartoon style. Icon for pirates week festival, kids game, web, treasure hunter, postcards and etc.
Orienteering theme design, isolated flat icon vector illustration graphic.
Compass Logo Template vector icon illustration design
Vintage brass compass. Vector illustration. Compass isolated on white background.
compass guide isolated icon

See more

1081392968

See more

1081392968

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132473597

Item ID: 2132473597

Watercolor hiking compass icon symbol. Camping scouting with useful summer travel equipment tools provisions compass. Illustration on white background.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3000 × 3000 pixels • 10 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

SvetlanaARTdreams

SvetlanaARTdreams