Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Watercolor herbal apothecary composition of mortar and pestle, dry herbs, green glass bottles, crystals, antique scales, hourglass. Hand painted wellness clipart elements isolated on white background.
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
9000 × 6345 pixels • 30 × 21.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 705 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 353 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG