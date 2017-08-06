Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Watercolor Happy Easter frame for card making. Border with bunny, flower anemone, colorfull eggs, spring greenery. Decor element. Catholic holiday clipart.
Vector floral wreath. Flowers, leaves and twigs. Composition for a wedding or a postcard. Vector illustration.
Hand drawn watercolor wreath illustration. Isolated Botanical wreathes of green branches and flower leaves. Spring and summer mood. Wedding blossom Floral Design element
delicate watercolor frame of roses
Watercolor and ink composition of flowers on white background. Frame, wreath, border. Element for design. Greeting card. Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Wedding, Birthday
Flower pattern. Wedding. Birthday. Handmade.

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136140177

Item ID: 2136140177

Watercolor Happy Easter frame for card making. Border with bunny, flower anemone, colorfull eggs, spring greenery. Decor element. Catholic holiday clipart.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

OlgaVinokurova_art

OlgaVinokurova_art